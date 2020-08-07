Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US on October 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Mark Zuckerberg tells Facebook employees he is 'really worried' about possible TikTok ban
- President Donald Trump recently threatened to ban viral video-sharing app TikTok in the US due to its ties to China
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees he was ‘really worried’ about the implications of such a ban
