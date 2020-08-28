Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, January 7, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s Nevada factory was target of planned cyberattack by Russian man
- A Russian man reportedly tried to recruit a Tesla employee to introduce malware in the company’s computer system
- The malware was intended to extract data from the network and seek ransom from the company
Topic | Tesla
