Zhe Wang, founder of Xiamen-based Xiamen-based Cocos Technologies. Photo: Handout
Chinese game engine creator Cocos is the fast-food equivalent of Unreal, powering hit mobile titles
- Xiamen-based Cocos is the game engine that helped create nearly half of all mobile games in China in 2018
- Unlike its competitors known for complex 3D games, Cocos founder Zhe Wang says he aims to offer the simplest and most budget-friendly game engine
Topic | Mobile gaming
Zhe Wang, founder of Xiamen-based Xiamen-based Cocos Technologies. Photo: Handout