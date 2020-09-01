Pete Lau began his career as an engineer at Oppo in 1998 and left in 2013 to establish OnePlus. Photo: Reuters
OnePlus founder Pete Lau takes on new role heading product planning at Oppo’s holding company
- Lau will serve as senior vice-president of OPlus, and will be responsible for product planning and experience at the company including for Oppo
- He will continue to hold his role as CEO of OnePlus, and reportedly may focus on achieving synergies between Oppo, OnePlus and RealMe
Topic | Smartphones
