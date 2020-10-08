James Liang Jianzhang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com Group. Photo: HandoutJames Liang Jianzhang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com Group. Photo: Handout
Live-streaming here to stay as Chinese travel business almost ‘fully recovers’ from Covid-19, Trip.com co-founder says

  • Trip.com Group co-founder James Liang’s live-streamed video campaigns, where he often dons traditional folk costumers, have made him an internet star
  • He has sold US$294 million of travel packages and hotel room bookings over 25 live streams

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Oct, 2020

