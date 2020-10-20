Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Huawei sanctions shrink founder Ren Zhengfei’s wealth while Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun’s net worth doubles

  • Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is now worth US$2.8 billion, 10 per cent less than last year, based on the latest Hurun China Rich List
  • Meanwhile, other smartphone billionaires such as the founders of Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo have seen their fortunes grow on the back of 5G opportunities

Topic |   Huawei
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:32pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE