Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei sanctions shrink founder Ren Zhengfei’s wealth while Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun’s net worth doubles
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is now worth US$2.8 billion, 10 per cent less than last year, based on the latest Hurun China Rich List
- Meanwhile, other smartphone billionaires such as the founders of Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo have seen their fortunes grow on the back of 5G opportunities
Topic | Huawei
Huawei’s 76-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei saw his wealth shrink 10 per cent in the past year due to US sanctions, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List. Photo: Kyodo