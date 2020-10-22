Oppo vice-president and its president of global sales Alen Wu speaks at an event. Photo: Handout
China-India border conflict will not stop Oppo from investing in India, president of global sales says
- Oppo may ramp up its investments in India despite a recent backlash against China technology due to the border conflict, its head of global sales says
- The conflict has not had a serious impact on the Chinese smartphone brand’s sales in India, vice-president Alen Wu tells the Post
