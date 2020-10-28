Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout
Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng steers clear of robotaxis, says self-driving trucks more likely to succeed

  • It is difficult for self-driving systems to replace human drivers, especially in densely populated cities, Xpeng’s head of autonomous driving says
  • Self-driving long-haul trucks and robots handling last-mile deliveries are more likely to be successfully automated, according to Xinzhou Wu

Topic |   Electric cars
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 2:21pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout
Xpeng’s autopilot system Xpilot 3.0 is expected to be included in its P7 smart sedan in early 2021. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE