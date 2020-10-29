ByteDance CEO Kelly Zhang is responsible for ByteDance’s products in the domestic market, leading product management and operations, marketing, and partnerships. Photo: Handout ByteDance CEO Kelly Zhang is responsible for ByteDance’s products in the domestic market, leading product management and operations, marketing, and partnerships. Photo: Handout
TikTok owner ByteDance’s China head debuts on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business

  • ByteDance’s Kelly Zhang debuts at 45th place this year on Fortune magazine’s list of women leading the global corporate world from outside the US
  • The list of 50 also includes Chinese tech veterans such as Ping An’s Jessica Tan, Gree’s Dong Mingzhu and Alibaba’s Maggie Wu

Topic |   China technology
Updated: 2:30pm, 29 Oct, 2020

