ByteDance CEO Kelly Zhang is responsible for ByteDance’s products in the domestic market, leading product management and operations, marketing, and partnerships. Photo: Handout
TikTok owner ByteDance’s China head debuts on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business
- ByteDance’s Kelly Zhang debuts at 45th place this year on Fortune magazine’s list of women leading the global corporate world from outside the US
- The list of 50 also includes Chinese tech veterans such as Ping An’s Jessica Tan, Gree’s Dong Mingzhu and Alibaba’s Maggie Wu
Topic | China technology
