Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao apologises for fake Pierre Cardin wool jumpers sold on his live stream

  • Tech entrepreneur promises to pay customers back after wool jumpers sold through one of his live streams were found to be fake
  • Luo says his company checked suppliers’ qualifications before the sale, but suspects them of forging documents and deliberately committing fraud

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:15pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Luo Yonghao, the indebted founder of smartphone brand Smartisan, apologised in a video after jumpers he sold in a live stream turned out to be fake. Screengrab: Weibo
