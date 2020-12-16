Luo Yonghao, the indebted founder of smartphone brand Smartisan, apologised in a video after jumpers he sold in a live stream turned out to be fake. Screengrab: Weibo
Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao apologises for fake Pierre Cardin wool jumpers sold on his live stream
- Tech entrepreneur promises to pay customers back after wool jumpers sold through one of his live streams were found to be fake
- Luo says his company checked suppliers’ qualifications before the sale, but suspects them of forging documents and deliberately committing fraud
Topic | E-commerce
