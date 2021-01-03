Ren Zhengfei said the firm needed a “breakthrough” in cloud computing. Photo: Kyodo Ren Zhengfei said the firm needed a “breakthrough” in cloud computing. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei looks to cloud services in 2021 as US sanctions strangle smartphone business

  • Firm’s founder Ren Zhengfei says the Chinese giant should learn from global leaders Amazon and Microsoft
  • Staff told to focus on some aspects of cloud computing and scale back to survive rather than trying to follow US giants or Alibaba

Karen Chiu
Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Jan, 2021

