Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Kuaishou IPO: how China’s newest millennial billionaires built the biggest rival to China’s TikTok

  • Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao will see their net worth jump above US$7 billion and US$6 billion, respectively, following Kuaishou’s IPO
  • Both founders come from humble beginnings with big ambitions, but Kuaishou lacks the global appeal of ByteDance’s TikTok

Topic |   Kuaishou
Jane ZhangTracy QuJosh Ye
Jane Zhang , Tracy Qu and Josh Ye

Updated: 6:00am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou, China’s second-largest short video app behind ByteDance’s Douyin, is preparing for its IPO, turning founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao into two of the country’s richest millennials. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE