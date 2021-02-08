Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock
Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock
Social media
Tech /  Tech Trends

Audio-chat app Clubhouse inaccessible in mainland China after increased political discussions

  • Users on the mainland are unable to connect to the servers of Clubhouse and can only access the service through a virtual private network
  • The app’s inaccessibility followed the proliferation of online discussions about sensitive political topics like the Hong Kong protests

Topic |   Social media
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 10:54pm, 8 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock
Audio-chat app Clubhouse remains an invitation-only service on Apple iOS devices like the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE