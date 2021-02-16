A virtual set during the shooting of The Mandalorian. Photo: Handout/Disney
China eyes ‘virtual production’ technique used in The Mandalorian to help local film industry catch up to Hollywood in visual effects
- A new method of shooting visual effects was demonstrated with the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian, using virtual backdrops instead of traditional green screens
- Chinese production firms are promoting the technology as a way to reduce visual effects costs in local productions
Topic | Cinema
A virtual set during the shooting of The Mandalorian. Photo: Handout/Disney