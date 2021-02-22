Clubhouse has declined to explain what steps it is taking to prevent a similar breach as one this past weekend, when an unidentified user was able to stream audio feeds from ‘multiple rooms’ in the app into a third-party website. Photo: DPA
Clubhouse audio chats are breached, raising concerns over cybersecurity
- An unidentified user was able to stream Clubhouse audio feeds this past weekend from ‘multiple rooms’ in the platform into a third-party website
- Users of the app should assume all conversations are being recorded, according to the Stanford Internet Observatory, which was the first to raise security concerns
