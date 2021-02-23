Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images
Elon Musk loses US$15 billion in a day over Tesla’s bitcoin holdings after the CEO says price is high
- After Elon Musk warned that price of bitcoin seems high, Tesla shares fell 8.6 per cent owing to the company’s US$1.5 billion in bitcoin on its balance sheet
- Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos have been trading places on the Bloomberg Billionaires index since January as Tesla’s value fluctuated
Topic | Tesla
