Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla
Tech /  Tech Trends

Elon Musk loses US$15 billion in a day over Tesla’s bitcoin holdings after the CEO says price is high

  • After Elon Musk warned that price of bitcoin seems high, Tesla shares fell 8.6 per cent owing to the company’s US$1.5 billion in bitcoin on its balance sheet
  • Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos have been trading places on the Bloomberg Billionaires index since January as Tesla’s value fluctuated

Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:53pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost US$15 billion when the company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday, making Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once again the world’s richest person. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE