Li Hongqiang, 32, a delivery man for SF Express in Hefei, decided to stay put with his wife and son for the Lunar New Year holiday, heeding the state's call to curb the spread of Covid-19 with reduced travel. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s Covid-19 travel restrictions gave a big boost to online services during Lunar New Year
- Mobile internet traffic during the Lunar New Year holiday week grew 23.4 per cent year on year, according to data from MIIT
- Food was an increasingly popular gift ordered online, according to the country’s top on-demand food delivery services Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
