The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock
The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock
Apps
Tech /  Tech Trends

Clubhouse clone Duihuaba removed from app stores two weeks after launch, raising questions about audio chat platforms’ viability in China

  • Inke said it removed its Clubhouse clone Duihuaba from app stores because the app is incomplete
  • Experts are sceptical about whether social audio apps can flourish in China given the country’s strict internet content regulations

Topic |   Apps
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock
The surging popularity of social audio app Clubhouse has also led to a surge in Chinese copycats, but Duihuaba, one of the more popular ones, has already been removed from app stores. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE