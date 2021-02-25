Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Go to the countryside! China appeals to urban tech talent after decades of rural brain drain
- In a new policy document, Beijing calls on the country’s tech talent to bring online shopping and other innovations to rural areas
- China is seeking to unleash the untapped economic potential of its rural population
