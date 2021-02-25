Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce
Tech /  Tech Trends

Go to the countryside! China appeals to urban tech talent after decades of rural brain drain

  • In a new policy document, Beijing calls on the country’s tech talent to bring online shopping and other innovations to rural areas
  • China is seeking to unleash the untapped economic potential of its rural population

Topic |   E-commerce
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City in northeast China's Jilin Province on July 22, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE