Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Cyberpunk 2077: Ransomware hack on CD Projekt severely delays game update
- Sources inside Polish game publisher say employees have been unable to log onto the company’s VPN to work on an update on the video game
- The hack allegedly leaked personal information of employees
Topic | Cybersecurity
