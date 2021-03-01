This picture taken on February 1, 2019 shows the online gaming service Roblox displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. Photo: AFP
Tween gaming platform Roblox eyes middle-aged workers
- Roblox says it wants to become a place for workplace meetings and collaboration
- The platform is used by two thirds of all US kids aged 9 to 12 years old, according to Roblox
Topic | Video gaming
