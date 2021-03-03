The Asia-Pacific region accounted for half of the US$54 billion global data centre collocation market in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
New World backs data centre venture focused on developing economies in Asia-Pacific
- Turbidite plans to acquire three edge data centres this year and a total of 18 over the course of four years
- Customers will include multinational corporations, large internet companies and global hyperscale data centre operators
Topic | Technology
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for half of the US$54 billion global data centre collocation market in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock