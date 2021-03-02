World Electronics Mall is one of the larger malls in Huaqiangbei, and it is where most buyers will find most of the area's graphics card vendors. Photo: Celia Chen World Electronics Mall is one of the larger malls in Huaqiangbei, and it is where most buyers will find most of the area's graphics card vendors. Photo: Celia Chen
World Electronics Mall is one of the larger malls in Huaqiangbei, and it is where most buyers will find most of the area's graphics card vendors. Photo: Celia Chen
Bitcoin
Bitcoin volatility rocks China’s graphics card market, pushing vendors to demand same-day purchases of dwindling supply

  • Demand for GPUs is surging amid a global chip shortage, with prices in Huaqiangbei, the world’s largest electronics market, changing along with bitcoin
  • GPUs, typically made for gamers, are useful for cryptocurrency mining, but the high energy consumption is frustrating China’s energy-saving push

Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Mar, 2021

