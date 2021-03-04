Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout
Recycling old smartphones is not only good for the environment – it is a potentially lucrative business for e-waste companies in China
- China was once a dumping ground for the world’s discarded electronics, with thousands of workshops disassembling old computers to extract materials to recycle
- The value of metals discarded as electronic waste in China is forecast to be worth US$23.8 billion by 2030
Topic | China technology
