Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout
Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech Trends

Recycling old smartphones is not only good for the environment – it is a potentially lucrative business for e-waste companies in China

  • China was once a dumping ground for the world’s discarded electronics, with thousands of workshops disassembling old computers to extract materials to recycle
  • The value of metals discarded as electronic waste in China is forecast to be worth US$23.8 billion by 2030

Topic |   China technology
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:30am, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout
Smartphones are disassembled into separate parts, including the case, screen, battery and circuit board, for further recycling. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE