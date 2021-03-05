TikTok owner ByteDance is said to invest in QCraft, a Chinese autonomous driving start-up backed by IDG Capital and Lenovo Capital. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance said to make foray into smart cars with investment in self-driving start-up QCraft
- QCraft’s technology is currently being tested on minibuses in parts of China
- The deal would be the latest in a string of collaborations between tech companies and carmakers
Topic | Autonomous driving
