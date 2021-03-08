Models pose for a photo during Meitu’s IPO news conference in Hong Kong on December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters
China’s beauty app maker Meitu boasts first bitcoin and ether investment for a Hong Kong-listed company
- The Chinese selfie app maker said it bought US$40 million worth of cryptocurrencies
- Tesla, Square and other US tech companies have made similar forays into cryptocurrencies in recent months
Topic | Meitu
Models pose for a photo during Meitu’s IPO news conference in Hong Kong on December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters