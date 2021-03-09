A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on August 31, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan says it has enough water to keep chip makers humming amid worst drought in decades
- The government expects rain in 2021 to be slightly less than usual
- TSMC sees no impact on production so far and says it has a contingency plan
