Ben Mauro has created concept art for video games, including the upcoming Xbox title Halo Infinite. Photo: Handout
How crypto artists are cashing in on NFTs while courting controversy
- Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of bitcoin-like cryptocurrency that allows artists to create a stamp of ownership
- Critics say mining cryptocurrency comes with sky-high energy costs
Topic | Digital currencies
Ben Mauro has created concept art for video games, including the upcoming Xbox title Halo Infinite. Photo: Handout