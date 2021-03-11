Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Tech Trends

Tesla says Shanghai factory not hacked after breach of Verkada surveillance cameras

  • A group of hackers said earlier this week they viewed surveillance footage from jails and hospitals in the US and a Tesla warehouse in China
  • Tesla says only cameras at a supplier’s production site in China were compromised

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:28pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE