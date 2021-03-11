Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla says Shanghai factory not hacked after breach of Verkada surveillance cameras
- A group of hackers said earlier this week they viewed surveillance footage from jails and hospitals in the US and a Tesla warehouse in China
- Tesla says only cameras at a supplier’s production site in China were compromised
Topic | Cybersecurity
Verkada Inc security cameras at the company’s headquarters in San Mateo, California, US, on March 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg