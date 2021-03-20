The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP
The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s semiconductors: How Wuhan’s challenger to Chinese chip champion SMIC turned from dream to nightmare

  • Hopes that the HSMC facility could still proceed faded after more than 240 employees were asked to resign by March 5
  • The failure of HSMC was a setback but it won’t deter China’s push for self-sufficiency in chips, according to analysts

Topic |   Semiconductors
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang in Wuhan

Updated: 8:15am, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP
The empty Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) campus in Wuhan. 06MAR21 Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE