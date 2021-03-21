A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why dating apps with Chinese characteristics are capturing the hearts of Gen Z and millennials
- Young romance seekers flock to a new breed of dating services created to fill the gaps left by existing apps like Tinder
- Some are designed to help users savour the matchmaking process, while others match graduates of elites universities with each other
Topic | Apps
