A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apps
Tech /  Tech Trends

Why dating apps with Chinese characteristics are capturing the hearts of Gen Z and millennials

  • Young romance seekers flock to a new breed of dating services created to fill the gaps left by existing apps like Tinder
  • Some are designed to help users savour the matchmaking process, while others match graduates of elites universities with each other

Topic |   Apps
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang

Updated: 11:24am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A couple walk through the People’s Park in Shanghai, China, on August 9, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE