Yao, a character from Tencent’s blockbuster online battle game Honor of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: TiMi Studios/Burberry
From Burberry to Tesla, luxury labels borrow the star power of blockbuster games to reach young consumers
- Burberry announces new game “skins” in collaboration with Tencent’s Honor of Kings
- The British fashion house joins upscale brands such as Louis Vuitton and Rolls-Royce in partnering with games
Topic | Tencent
Yao, a character from Tencent’s blockbuster online battle game Honor of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: TiMi Studios/Burberry