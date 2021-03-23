Yao, a character from Tencent’s blockbuster online battle game Honor of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: TiMi Studios/Burberry Yao, a character from Tencent’s blockbuster online battle game Honor of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: TiMi Studios/Burberry
Yao, a character from Tencent’s blockbuster online battle game Honor of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: TiMi Studios/Burberry
Tencent
From Burberry to Tesla, luxury labels borrow the star power of blockbuster games to reach young consumers

  • Burberry announces new game “skins” in collaboration with Tencent’s Honor of Kings
  • The British fashion house joins upscale brands such as Louis Vuitton and Rolls-Royce in partnering with games

Josh Ye and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:08am, 23 Mar, 2021

