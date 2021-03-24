Comedian Yang Li is cheered by women and jeered by men, who feel insulted by her sharp barbs directed at them. She was featured in a recent Intel ad in China until it pulled the video over a backlash from male netizens. Photo: YouTube / Tencent Video
Intel pulls Chinese ad featuring comedian Yang Li after it angered men – then women hit back
- Intel has become mired in controversy after pulling an ad featuring Yang Li, known for her comedic barbs about men
- Women asked why the US chip giant is capitulating to men in China, where feminist attitudes are on the rise
Topic | China Society
