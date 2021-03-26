Xiang Meiling, a community leader for group-buying platform Meituan Youxuan, checks groceries purchased by members in her community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: Jane Zhang
How Meituan and Pinduoduo are transforming remote Chinese towns with community group buying
- Meituan, Pinduoduo and others are counting on China’s burgeoning community group-buying business to penetrate fast-developing rural areas
- Reliable mobile internet connection allows residents in remote towns to embrace online grocery shopping
Topic | E-commerce
Xiang Meiling, a community leader for group-buying platform Meituan Youxuan, checks groceries purchased by members in her community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: Jane Zhang