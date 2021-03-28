Pop Mart’s blind boxes, which each contain an unknown collectable figurine, have exploded in popularity in China over the last few years. The company debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange in December. Photo: Reuters
After Pop Mart IPO, blind boxes are helping China’s tech giants and luxury brands gamify e-commerce
- Pop Mart helped make the blind box concept a mainstream sensation in China, and now online retailers and social media are replicating the experience
- Beauty retailer Sephora and fashion brand Lanvin are among the brands that have used surprise products on platforms like WeChat and Douyin, China’s TikTok
Topic | E-commerce
Pop Mart’s blind boxes, which each contain an unknown collectable figurine, have exploded in popularity in China over the last few years. The company debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange in December. Photo: Reuters