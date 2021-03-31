A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock
A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese government-run facial recognition system hacked by tax fraudsters: report

  • A group of tax scammers hacked a government-run identity verification system to fake tax invoices
  • The fake tax invoices from the criminal group were valued at US$76.2 million

Topic |   Facial recognition
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock
A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE