A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese government-run facial recognition system hacked by tax fraudsters: report
- A group of tax scammers hacked a government-run identity verification system to fake tax invoices
- The fake tax invoices from the criminal group were valued at US$76.2 million
Topic | Facial recognition
A criminal group duped a government-run platform’s facial recognition system by using manipulated personal information and high-definition photographs, which were bought from an online black market. Photo: Shutterstock