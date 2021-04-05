A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters
LG Electronics to wind down mobile business, becoming the first major smartphone brand to withdraw from global market
- LG Electronic’s smartphone division has had six years of losses totalling US$4.5 billion
- The company’s smartphone division is expected to be wound down by July 31, 2021
Topic | 5G
