A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters
A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters
5G
Tech /  Tech Trends

LG Electronics to wind down mobile business, becoming the first major smartphone brand to withdraw from global market

  • LG Electronic’s smartphone division has had six years of losses totalling US$4.5 billion
  • The company’s smartphone division is expected to be wound down by July 31, 2021

Topic |   5G
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:07pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters
A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE