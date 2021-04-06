Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government-organised tour for journalists in Beijing, China on May 14, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
How shortages of a US$1 chip is driving up the prices of TV and laptop displays
- Without a display driver, tech companies have trouble build products ranging from televisions to game consoles
- CEO of Taiwan chip maker Himex says he cannot “see the light at the end of tunnel yet.”
Topic | Semiconductors
Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government-organised tour for journalists in Beijing, China on May 14, 2020. Photo: AP Photo