Lizhi is one of China’s biggest podcast apps, but the company also has other offerings, including the Clubhouse-like app Tiya that only operates overseas to avoid restrictions in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese podcast giant Lizhi brings Clubhouse-like interactive audio to Tesla rival Xpeng
- Lizhi, China’s second-largest podcast app operator, is partnering with Xpeng to install a live social audio feature called live-stream podcast in its electric cars
- The podcast company already has a similar app called Tiya, which currently operates overseas owing to China’s strict content regulations
Topic | Electric cars
