Clubhouse, the one-year-old audio-based social network, is in talks to raise funding from investors in a round valuing the business at about US$4 billion, according to sources. Photo: AP Photo
Audio social network Clubhouse said to be discussing funding at about US$4 billion value
- The app, launched in April 2020, lets users host online radio shows while inviting listeners to participate in live chats
- The price, according to sources, would quadruple the app’s value from January
Topic | Apps
Clubhouse, the one-year-old audio-based social network, is in talks to raise funding from investors in a round valuing the business at about US$4 billion, according to sources. Photo: AP Photo