US-China tech war: China becomes world’s top semiconductor equipment market as Beijing pushes local chip industry

  • Taiwan was the second-largest market last year with sales of US$17.15 billion
  • ASML CEO believes export controls on China will fail to halt the country’s technological progress, and will also hurt the US economy

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 12:15pm, 15 Apr, 2021

A man views a display at the SEMICON China trade fair in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
