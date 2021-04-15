A man views a display at the SEMICON China trade fair in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: China becomes world’s top semiconductor equipment market as Beijing pushes local chip industry
- Taiwan was the second-largest market last year with sales of US$17.15 billion
- ASML CEO believes export controls on China will fail to halt the country’s technological progress, and will also hurt the US economy
Topic | Semiconductors
A man views a display at the SEMICON China trade fair in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters