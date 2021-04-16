Members of the US Navy salute the ensign for colours during a decommissioning ceremony of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on April 14, 2021. Photo: Handout via AP
Pentagon team reveals Covid-19-detecting chip that can be implanted in the body
- DARPA, a US military research lab, has developed a chip that can continuously test people’s blood for the new coronavirus
- The invention is in late-stage testing and could be administered to sailors, researchers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of the US Navy salute the ensign for colours during a decommissioning ceremony of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on April 14, 2021. Photo: Handout via AP