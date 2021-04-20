A giant digital sign is seen at Facebooks corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019. Photo: AFP A giant digital sign is seen at Facebooks corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019. Photo: AFP
Facebook moves into Clubhouse and Twitter territory with new audio functions

  • The California-based social network will launch audio rooms and a new podcast feature
  • The company’s strategy includes letting creators make money

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:51am, 20 Apr, 2021

