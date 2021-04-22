The Roblox gaming platform has exploded in popularity during the pandemic, and Tencent has the rights to the game in China through a joint venture. So rival ByteDance has boosted its investment in Reworld, a similar platform in China. Photo: AFP
TikTok owner ByteDance boosts investment in Roblox-like video game platform in race with Tencent to create the metaverse
- ByteDance put another US$15 million into Chinese Roblox competitor Reworld, with its own platform for making and playing games
- Tencent has the rights to Roblox in China through a joint venture, which was licensed in December to release the platform on the mainland
Topic | Video gaming
