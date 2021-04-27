OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout
OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech Trends

How one man’s dream to rival Google’s AI chief reflects China’s quest for tech supremacy

  • Beijing named AI as a key focus in its 14th five-year plan, with the area expected to be a battlefield as China and the US jostle for tech supremacy
  • Since launching four years ago, OneFlow’s staff has grown from three, including founder Yuan Jinhui, to more than 50

Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 6:01am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout
OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE