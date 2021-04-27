OneFlow is a start-up in the area of open-source AI frameworks for machine learning. Photo: Handout
How one man’s dream to rival Google’s AI chief reflects China’s quest for tech supremacy
- Beijing named AI as a key focus in its 14th five-year plan, with the area expected to be a battlefield as China and the US jostle for tech supremacy
- Since launching four years ago, OneFlow’s staff has grown from three, including founder Yuan Jinhui, to more than 50
Topic | Artificial intelligence
