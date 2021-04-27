A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech Trends

Lyft to sell its autonomous driving unit to Toyota subsidiary in US$550 million deal

  • Lyft will sell the unit to Woven Planet, an extension of Toyota’s research division with a mandate to advance self-driving car technology
  • The sale comes as Lyft’s ride-hailing demand is rebounding after the pandemic slammed revenue by keeping would-be riders homebound

Topic |   Autonomous driving
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:35am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE