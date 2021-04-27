A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
Lyft to sell its autonomous driving unit to Toyota subsidiary in US$550 million deal
- Lyft will sell the unit to Woven Planet, an extension of Toyota’s research division with a mandate to advance self-driving car technology
- The sale comes as Lyft’s ride-hailing demand is rebounding after the pandemic slammed revenue by keeping would-be riders homebound
Topic | Autonomous driving
