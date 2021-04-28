A view of the M25 motorway during morning rush hour, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Hertfordshire, Britain, on January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
UK becomes first country to allow ‘self-driving’ cars at low speeds on motorways
- The British transport ministry says it will permit the safe use of Automated Lane Keeping Systems
- Critics accuse the government of confusing drivers into thinking the cars can drive themselves
Topic | Autonomous driving
A view of the M25 motorway during morning rush hour, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Hertfordshire, Britain, on January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters