Zheng Liuping selling a wok while live-streaming in Beixiazhu village. Photo: Handout Zheng Liuping selling a wok while live-streaming in Beixiazhu village. Photo: Handout
E-commerce
Live-streamers flock to eastern China’s e-commerce hub in search of fame and fortune, hawking wares online

  • Yiwu’s Beixiazhu aims to become China’s live-streaming e-commerce capital, as people flood in looking for new opportunities in the burgeoning industry
  • The city is offering incentives to live-streamers amid a slump in exports caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Tracy Qu
Updated: 10:00am, 2 May, 2021

