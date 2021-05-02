Zheng Liuping selling a wok while live-streaming in Beixiazhu village. Photo: Handout
Live-streamers flock to eastern China’s e-commerce hub in search of fame and fortune, hawking wares online
- Yiwu’s Beixiazhu aims to become China’s live-streaming e-commerce capital, as people flood in looking for new opportunities in the burgeoning industry
- The city is offering incentives to live-streamers amid a slump in exports caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | E-commerce
Zheng Liuping selling a wok while live-streaming in Beixiazhu village. Photo: Handout