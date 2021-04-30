An employee prepares the new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for a customer on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Japan on November 12, 2020. Sony announced the launch of its next-generation console in mainland China on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Sony’s PlayStation 5 officially launches in China, but consumers fear supplies running out, games may face censorship
- The PlayStation 5 is available for pre-order and launches in mainland China on May 15, six months after its global release
- The launch follows Chinese authorities’ crackdown on smuggled video games and consoles to comply with the government’s strict content regulations
Topic | Video gaming
