Sony’s PlayStation 5 officially launches in China, but consumers fear supplies running out, games may face censorship

  • The PlayStation 5 is available for pre-order and launches in mainland China on May 15, six months after its global release
  • The launch follows Chinese authorities’ crackdown on smuggled video games and consoles to comply with the government’s strict content regulations

Iris Deng

Updated: 4:38pm, 30 Apr, 2021

An employee prepares the new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for a customer on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Japan on November 12, 2020. Sony announced the launch of its next-generation console in mainland China on Thursday. Photo: AFP
