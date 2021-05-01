Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images
Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images
Apps
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s podcast fans are tuning in, Big Tech firms are listening

  • Major Chinese tech companies, including Tencent, NetEase and Kuaishou, are moving to address the rising demand for podcasts
  • The challenge for Chinese firms in the podcast space is making money, despite the growing number of listeners across the country

Topic |   Apps
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 5:49pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images
Audio content platforms such as Ximalaya FM, QingTing FM and Lizhi have been keeping podcast listeners entertained since the early 2010s. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE